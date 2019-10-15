Schiff Suddenly Indicates Trump’s Phone Transcript Is Enough, No Need for Whistleblower to Testify

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) — one of the House Democratic leaders eager to unseat President Donald Trump — has not made an announcement about a potential appearance before Congress by the so-called whistleblower.

But it is seeming increasingly likely that this individual won’t be testifying at all.

This latest development has occurred even though House Democrats once indicated testimony by this person would be crucial for them as they looked into Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — in which he suggested Ukraine should have a look at past activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Biden Hunter, in an effort to staunch corruption, or potential corruption, against the United States.

So, for Schiff and other Democrats, now suddenly the whistleblower’s actual remarks or testimony have become maybe not so needed.

"Given that we already have the call record, we don't need the whistleblower who wasn't on the call to tell us what took place during the call," Schiff said to CBS News on Sunday. "We have the best evidence of that."