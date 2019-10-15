Kamala Harris Claims Trump Already Confessed To Impeachable Offense: ‘Dude Gotta Go’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) stated on Sunday that Congress’ impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump should not take an especially long time because he has already confessed to the necessary “high crimes and misdemeanors” outlined in the Constitution.

During an appearance at the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) presidential candidate forum in Altoona, Iowa, the California senator was asked, based on her previous experience as a prosecutor, if she would prosecute Trump for impeachment.

(…)

Harris further cited the Trump administration’s decision to store the president’s phone calls with foreign leaders in a classified system as evidence that the Trump administration meets the legal standard of consciousness of guilt. The White House, however, made the move to keep sensitive information from leaking, an issue that has been plaguing the administration.

“When people say, ‘Well, how long do you think this impeachment process is going to be?’ Well, it shouldn’t take very long because he did it out in the open,” Harris said. “And this is the thing, he told us who he is.”

“Remember when he was campaigning and he said ‘I can shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue’ — which is a very busy street in New York — ‘and get away with it?’ He told us that. So in his mind, I can do anything, including in the wide open, and get away with it,” she continued. “Well, on this he will not, because you know what? Dude gotta go. Dude gotta go. He gotta go. And this is the impeachment process.” – READ MORE