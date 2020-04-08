Schiff Says He Will Investigate Firing of Intel Inspector General

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a letter on Tuesday that he is seeking to investigate the firing of Intel Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who turned over the whistleblower complaint to Congress that essentially kicked off Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Schiff sent the letter to the acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, “I am writing to express my concern that you are pursuing organizational and personnel changes at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence without consulting and seeking authorization from Congress.”

In a letter today today to acting DNI Richard Grenell, Schiff says he is investigating whether Intelligence IG Atkinson’s firing “was intended to curb any ongoing investigations or reviews” by the IG’s office and asks Grenell if he has tried to obstruct investigations. pic.twitter.com/FhHdRyX9cg — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) April 7, 2020

The House Intel Chairman drew attention to the alleged political motives behind Atkinson’s firing, “The president confirmed publicly that he had fired Mr. Atkinson because Mr. Atkinson had sought to transmit to congressional intelligence committees a credible whistleblower complaint of urgent concern.” – READ MORE

