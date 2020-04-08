WATCH: Joy Behar demands White House reporters call President Trump a liar and storm out of briefings

Joy Behar showed just what a deranged lunatic she really is on Tuesday’s episode of “The View” when she demanded that ABC’s White House correspondent Jonathan Karl call President Donald Trump a liar to his face and storm out of press briefings.

Karl appeared on “The View” a day after Trump confronted him, calling him a “third-rate reporter” as he accused him of concealing information that was important to a question he had asked about Inspector General Christi Grimm, according to Fox News.

“I watched that debacle yesterday and I was furious when he called you a third-rate reporter,” Behar told Karl on Tuesday morning. “I wanted you to say, ‘no darling, you are a third-rate president. I want the reporters to call him out on his lying.”

Karl smiled and shook his head as Behar continued. “I want the reporters to follow up on questions—and if you can’t get a real good answer, the correct answer, I want you all to get up and walk out. That’s what I want. Can you do that for me and your fellow Americans who are watching this in horror?” Behar asked him. “I understand what you’re saying,” Karl replied. “But that’s something that I would never do. I think it is my job to report on what is happening there, to ask the questions.” – READ MORE

