WATCH: Joy Behar demands White House reporters call President Trump a liar and storm out of briefings

Joy Behar showed just what a deranged lunatic she really is on Tuesday’s episode of “The View” when she demanded that ABC’s White House correspondent Jonathan Karl call President Donald Trump a liar to his face and storm out of press briefings.

Karl appeared on “The View” a day after Trump confronted him, calling him a “third-rate reporter” as he accused him of concealing information that was important to a question he had asked about Inspector General Christi Grimm, according to Fox News.

“I watched that debacle yesterday and I was furious when he called you a third-rate reporter,” Behar told Karl on Tuesday morning. “I wanted you to say, ‘no darling, you are a third-rate president. I want the reporters to call him out on his lying.”

.@jonkarl on Trump’s reaction to his question in yesterday’s briefing: “He can insult me all he wants, I don’t care… what matters is getting to the bottom of what is happening with the federal response and how people should be responding to this crisis.” https://t.co/YSk3rh5dj5 pic.twitter.com/yRh8Dpdfkx — The View (@TheView) April 7, 2020

Karl smiled and shook his head as Behar continued. “I want the reporters to follow up on questions—and if you can’t get a real good answer, the correct answer, I want you all to get up and walk out. That’s what I want. Can you do that for me and your fellow Americans who are watching this in horror?” Behar asked him. “I understand what you’re saying,” Karl replied. “But that’s something that I would never do. I think it is my job to report on what is happening there, to ask the questions.” – READ MORE

