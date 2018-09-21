Schiff: GOP Showing They’re ‘OK’ with ‘Putting Someone Who Attempted Rape on the Supreme Court’

MSNBC’s Willie Geist asked, “[D]o you believe that Dr. Ford should testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday as she’s been invited?”

“I hope that she does, because I’m afraid that what the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee really want is they want her to go away,” Schiff replied. “They don’t want the country to hear from her, and they certainly don’t want the country to hear from her live and on television. She’s absolutely right: the FBI should do a thorough vetting of these allegations. The Senate shouldn’t simply rely on hearing two conflicting accounts and decide, ‘Well, we’re OK with not knowing. We’re OK with the fact we might be putting someone who committed attempted rape on the Supreme Court of the United States.’”

He continued, “They should get to the bottom of this. And it wouldn’t take that long to do. This is the same crowd that waited a year to fill the last vacancy during the Obama administration on the Supreme Court, so why this rush? And I think they realize they have a very imperfect candidate, in fact, they may have a candidate who has committed attempted rape.” – READ MORE

The attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual harassment, released a statement saying the Senate Judiciary Committee’s desire to hold a hearing on Monday is “contrary to the Committee discovering the truth.”

The statement said Ford wishes for other witnesses to be involved in any future hearings, but did not name any such witnesses. The only people Ford says were present for the alleged assault are Kavanaugh and schoolmate Mike Judge, both of whom say this incident never happened.

“The Committee’s stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good faith investigation,” said Lisa Banks, Ford’s attorney. “The rush to a hearing is unnecessary.”

New statement from Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer, Lisa Banks: pic.twitter.com/Epa2ADXRny — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 19, 2018

According to the statement, Ford and her family have received threats and she is “currently unable to go home.” In earlier media interviews, Banks had said Ford would be willing to testify. Republican swing vote Sen. Susan Collins has suggested she will vote for Kavanaugh unless Ford testifies.- READ MORE