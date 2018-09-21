Trump Rips Congress Over ‘Ridiculous’ Spending Bill: ‘Where Is The Money For The Wall?’

President Trump went on a furious tirade on Thursday as he slammed Congress’s “ridiculous” spending bill, deriding the lack of money for his campaign-promised southern border wall.

“I want to know, where is the money for Border Security and the WALL in this ridiculous Spending Bill, and where will it come from after the Midterms?” Trump said in a post on Twitter. “Dems are obstructing Law Enforcement and Border Security. REPUBLICANS MUST FINALLY GET TOUGH!”

Trump also quoted Sen. David Perdue, Georgia Republican.

"'We can't secure the Border because of the Democrats historic level of Obstruction. The Presidents fed up with this. His agenda is working. The economy is growing at twice the rate it did under Obama. We've nominated and confirmed 68 Federal Judges, 26 Court of Appeals Judges…'" he wrote on Twitter.

President Trump and congressional leaders have agreed to a border wall funding showdown after the upcoming November midterm elections and if he plays his cards right, it could result in $5 billion, more than twice what the White House initially sought.

While appropriations bills are moving at the fastest pace in over 20 years, with many expected to be approved by Oct. 1, the start of the fiscal year, Homeland Security funding for the wall is likely to be delayed, said officials.

Plans are already underway to approve temporary, “stopgap,” funding that will cover Homeland until its new spending is approved after the wall funding fight.

However, in a good sign for the White House, the Senate has already locked in the $1.6 billion Trump sought this year in wall construction funding in a bipartisan vote and it will be included in the stopgap bill.