Schiff defiant: ‘Undoubtedly, there is collusion’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a new interview that he believes evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia “undoubtedly” exists and can be found by his committee, even though a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation said there was no evidence to support that conclusion.

Schiff told The Washington Post that the special counsel’s investigators did not look at whether President Trump was subject to the influence of foreign powers and said that his committee would continue to pursue an investigation into whether the president’s campaign worked with Russia or other countries in 2016.

“Undoubtedly, there is collusion,” Schiff told the Post. “We will continue to investigate the counterintelligence issues. That is, is the president or people around him compromised in any way by a hostile foreign power?”

“It doesn’t appear that was any part of Mueller’s report,” he continued.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a vocal supporter of Trump’s, told the newspaper that Schiff was guilty of telling falsehoods about the Russia investigation and his committee’s progress. – READ MORE