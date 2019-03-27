Black Lives Matter Leader DeRay Mckesson Loses Lawsuit Against Fox News’ Judge Jeanine

A defamation lawsuit fired off by Black Lives Matter leader DeRay Mckesson in December of 2017 against Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, AKA Judge Jeanine, was tossed Monday by a judge based on First Amendment grounds.

Mckesson accused Pirro of defamation over an appearance she made on “Fox & Friends” in September of 2017.

“In this particular case Deray Mckesson, the organizer actually was directing people, directing the violence,” said the Fox News personality, as reported by The Blaze. “You’ve got a police officer who was injured, he was injured at the direction of DeRay Mckesson.”

The Black Lives Matter leader organized the protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where the officer Pirro referenced was injured.