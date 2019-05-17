Scarborough: Trump Trying to Hide Evidence to ‘Subvert Democracy’

Some in the liberal media regularly blame President Trump when anything bad happens anywhere across the country, and one of the most ardent supporters of that philosophy is MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host and Trump flip-flopper Joe Scarborough.

Nevertheless, he accused the Republican official in the White House on Wednesday of “aggressively trying to cover up any evidence” that the Russians have tried to “subvert American democracy.”

Scarborough asserted as “fact” that “Donald Trump, and those working for Donald Trump, believe that transparency in this process is actually a danger,” and officials in the administration have “been worried for a long time, for a very long time” about disclosing too much information. – READ MORE