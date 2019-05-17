Donald Trump Warns Illegal Immigrants Released in the U.S.: ‘You Will Be Leaving Soon!’

President Donald Trump warned Friday that migrants and illegal immigrants released into the United States should not get comfortable.

“Please do not make yourselves too comfortable, you will be leaving soon!” he wrote on Twitter.

All people that are illegally coming into the United States now will be removed from our Country at a later date as we build up our removal forces and as the laws are changed. Please do not make yourselves too comfortable, you will be leaving soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2019

Trump commented as border officials are daily releasing thousands of immigrants apprehended at the border into the United States as part of the catch and release loopholes in U.S. immigration law.

The Department of Homeland Security revealed that about 9,000 border crossers and illegal immigrants have been released into the United States in just eight days.