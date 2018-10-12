Scarborough: ‘The Kavanaugh Hearings Were a Disaster for the Democratic Party’

“I see right now the Republicans getting a huge bump out of the Kavanaugh hearings,” Scarborough stated. “I think a lot of Americans, especially a lot of Republicans, didn’t like what they saw during those hearings coming from the Democratic side of the aisle.”

He later added, “[B]oy, looking back, assessing what went on during the Kavanaugh hearings, there is no doubt, as somebody that studies branding, there is no doubt that at least for Senate candidates, the Kavanaugh hearings were a disaster for the Democratic party.” – READ MORE

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman who is now an independent but espouses deeply liberal ideologies on his daily show, said Tuesday that some journalists are showing their left biases.

“We’ve been harshly critical of Fox News for being in the tank and being state television for Donald Trump —” he said.

“It’s both sides,” co-host Mika Brzezinski interrupted. “It’s everywhere. It’s mainstream. All across the board.”

Scarborough picked up: “Let me tell you something, what we’ve seen the last week has made me want to call networks and put a ‘D’ in front of the name of the so-called journalists that have already decided that Brett Kavanaughis a rapist.”

“It’s sick,” he said.

“It’s frustrating,” Brzezinski added. – READ MORE