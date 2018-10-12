Manchin Wanted to Use Opioid Funding on Personal ‘Governor’s Helicopter’

A decade ago, West Virginia was set to receive millions in a prescription drug settlement from the maker of OxyContin. Then-governor Joe Manchin vowed the funding would help his state win the “drug war once and for all.”

Behind the scenes, however, Manchin was trying to secure a personal “Governor’s Helicopter” with the funding, at a time when opioid deaths were climbing to the highest rate in the nation.

Manchin’s request of $3 million for the helicopter raised a “RED FLAG” from the head of West Virginia’s criminal justice programs, according to an internal memo obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Manchin, who served as governor from 2004 until 2010, was taking “the lead” on how to spend the $44 million settlement from Purdue Pharma for its misleading claims about the addictiveness of OxyContin. – READ MORE

Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), the lone Democrat who will vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, was confronted by angry protesters outside his office after announcing his position.

Manchin’s answers to reporters justifying his position were drowned out by a group of women protesters chanting at him “Look at us!” and “shame!”

WATCH: Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to reporters after announcing support for Judge Kavanaugh as protesters shout over him, yelling "Look at us!" https://t.co/s19SiufEKr pic.twitter.com/0btp8MyZNf — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2018

Manchin getting shouted down and heckled by protesters while speaking live on CNN: "Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!" pic.twitter.com/FYy3SolPeF — Brian Ries (@moneyries) October 5, 2018

Running for reelection in a state President Trump won by double digits, Manchin is considered a vulnerable Democrat.

Trump has endorsed state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) and has campaigned for him, despite Manchin working with Trump regularly. – READ MORE