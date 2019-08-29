Scaramucci: Officials should consider removing Trump through 25th Amendment

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Tuesday that President Trump’s advisers could have a good case if they try to use what he called “full-blown insanity” as a reason to oust him from the Oval Office.

Radio host Bill Press had asked Scaramucci about whether he agreed with Trump critic George Conway’s assessment that Cabinet officials should consider the 25th Amendment— the constitutional provision outlining, in part, how to transfer power to the vice president.

“A thousand percent,” Scaramucci said, as The Hill reported. “I don’t understand how elected public servants of the longest-standing Republican democracy in existing world history, a 243-year-old Republican democracy, could have this sort of full-blown insanity on display and not act.”

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of Cabinet officials to declare the president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

