FCC Investigates Apple, Samsung Phones After Test Finds Too Much Radiation

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is reportedly investigating Apple and Samsung smartphones after an independent test by the Chicago Tribune found the phones to be emitting higher RF radiation levels than what is allowed by the FCC.

Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 and Samsung’s Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy J3 emit more Radiofrequency radiation than the FCC allows, according to a test conducted by the RF Exposure Lab in California. The test was paid for by the Chicago Tribune.

“Radiofrequency radiation exposure from the iPhone 7 — one of the most popular smartphones ever sold — measured over the legal safety limit and more than double what Apple reported to federal regulators from its own testing,” reported the Tribune, which added that a total of 11 smartphone models from four different companies were tested, producing “varying results.”

The FCC is now investigating some of the phone models featured in the newspaper’s investigation.

FCC officials would not comment on the results from the independent test — and while they did say the test was not as thorough as what would be required for an official compliance report — the agency will still be conducting its own testing over the next few months. – READ MORE