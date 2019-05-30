Scalise Tells Dems to Push Impeachment at Their Own Peril: Not ‘What the American People Elected Them to Do’ (VIDEO)

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise went after Democratic lawmakers seeking impeachment during an interview with Laura Ingraham on Wednesday.

As IJR Red previously reported, some Democrats have been very outspoken about their belief that President Donald Trump should be impeached. However, Scalise claimed that this was their plan from the beginning, saying that talk of impeachment has been going on since midterms.

“This has been their plan all along, they’ve been pushing for impeachment since the day they won the majority,” said Scalise. “Many of them couldn’t hide it, Nadler was bragging about it, you saw others in their own leadership on the Democrat side saying this was what they were going to make their two-year majority about.” – read more

