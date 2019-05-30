Death Penalty Outlawed In New Hampshire After Senate Overrides Governor’s Veto

On Thursday morning, the New Hampshire Senate voted to override Governor Chris Sununu’s veto of a bill to repeal the death penalty.
New Hampshire has not carried out an execution since 1939, according to ABC News.
The Senate vote crossed beyond party lines to achieve the exact two-thirds majority needed. The final tally was 16-8. Twelve Democrats and four Republicans reportedly supported the bill, while two Democrats and six Republicans opposed the bill.
Last week, the 400-member New Hampshire House had a slim two-thirds majorityneeded to override the veto by 247-123.