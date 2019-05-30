Death Penalty Outlawed In New Hampshire After Senate Overrides Governor’s Veto

On Thursday morning, the New Hampshire Senate voted to override Governor Chris Sununu’s veto of a bill to repeal the death penalty.

New Hampshire has not carried out an execution since 1939, according to ABC News.​

The Senate vote crossed beyond party lines to achieve the exact two-thirds majority needed. The final tally was 16-8. Twelve Democrats and four Republicans reportedly supported the bill, while two Democrats and six Republicans opposed the bill.

Last week, the 400-member New Hampshire House had a slim two-thirds majorityneeded to override the veto by 247-123.​ – READ MORE

