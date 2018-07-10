SAVAGE: White House Reporters Forced To Walk Past Portrait Of Hillary Before, After Trump’s SCOTUS Pick

The White House announced on Monday the selection of Brett Kavanaugh as the much-anticipated pick to replace Kennedy on the Supreme Court. Before the pick, dozens of members of the WH press corps gathered outside the press briefing room to wait to be ushered in to the East Wing where the announcement would be made.

During the Gorsuch pick, reporters had been walked through the front colonnade of the mansion. This pick was different. The large gaggle of reporters were walked through the bowels of the service area, past some recycling and trash compactors and directly past Hillary Clinton’s portrait hanging in the White House first floor hallway. – READ MORE

