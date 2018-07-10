LIVE FEED: Gen. Michael Flynn Hearing vs. Mueller in Federal Court (Video)

LIVE STREAM:

Gen. Michael Flynn was in court today with U.S. Special Robert Mueller.

WATCH THE FEED FROM THE BEGINNING:

Judge Emmet Sullivan has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday directed Flynn to attend.

Flynn, who was in court, witnessed another delay in his sentencing which is now scheduled for October.

We hope.

This is the third delay of Flynn’s sentencing.

Mueller want to make it appear that Flynn is cooperating with the Special Counsel but he has refused to rat on President Trump.

The judge was perplexed because Mueller has failed to initiate a pre-sentencing report from federal probation. Such a report is the backbone of all federal sentencings and according to the court docket, should have been completed months ago.

Flynn cannot be sentenced without a pre-sentencing report where he is allowed to note special circumstances for the judge to weigh prior to sentencing.

The report normally takes months to compile.

It is unknown why Mueller has delayed the process. It is quite unorthodox.

It is likewise very rare to call Flynn — or any defendant — to a status hearing after a plea deal.

This story is developing.

