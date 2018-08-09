Saudi women, free to drive, kickstart Harley-Davidson bike chapter

In a bit more than a month since women in Saudi Arabia won the historic right to drive, a group of them is headed out on the road on not four wheels, but two.

“We have been waiting a lifetime for this,” said Aliya, an enthusiastic 23-year-old student from Jeddah who is set on motorcycling. “Always watching my brothers ride. Now they’re teaching me.”

It is a welcome sight for all the all-male staff at the prominent motorcycle store, who say they can’t wait to see women revving and rolling through the Riyadh streets.