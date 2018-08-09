Saudi women, free to drive, kickstart Harley-Davidson bike chapter

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – In a bit more than a month since women in Saudi Arabia won the historic right to drive, a group of them is headed out on the road on not four wheels, but two.
“We have been waiting a lifetime for this,” said Aliya, an enthusiastic 23-year-old student from Jeddah who is set on motorcycling. “Always watching my brothers ride. Now they’re teaching me.”
Five young women swathed in their mandatory black abayas meander excitedly through the Harley-Davidson store in the country’s capital of Riyadh, examining the line of classic motorcycles and skimpy Harley branded t-shirts – a concept that would have been unthinkable less than a year ago.
It is a welcome sight for all the all-male staff at the prominent motorcycle store, who say they can’t wait to see women revving and rolling through the Riyadh streets.
"This is for sure going to be growing, we already have had a large number of ladies asking about the training and asking to get a bike," said Marwan Al-Mutlaq, trading manager at the Harley-Davidson Saudi flagship. "And we have already established the 'Ladies of Harley' Riyadh chapter, so they can go on their own group rides too."
Thanks to American innovation and a massive shale oil boom in Texas, the United States is set to become the world’s number one producer of oil by the fall.
The massive boon to American oil independence is rooted in Texas, which houses major oilfields in the Permian Basin in the West and Eagle Ford in the South.
In fact, on its own, Texas is set to surpass Iran and Iraq — both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) — by next year, predicted a recent HSBC report. Sitting as the world’s number three producer of oil, Texas would be behind only Saudi Arabia and Russia. Moreover, by 2019, the Lone Star state is expected to provide the U.S. with over half her oil production at 5.6 million barrels a day. Daily production in Iraq is predicted to be at 4.8 million barrels a day; Iran at 3 million barrels.
Currently, the U.S. produces an estimated 10.3 million barrels a day, on a trajectory to hit 11 million barrels daily by the fall. "At that level of output, the U.S. would be the world's top producer," notes The Blaze. "Russia currently pumps 10.6 million barrels a day, and Saudi Arabia pumps about 10.1 million, according to the report."
