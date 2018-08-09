Politico Laments ‘Year Of The Woman’ Not Going As Planned

Unfortunately for Politico and anyone else hoping to have a repeat of 1992, when women entered Congress in record numbers, 2018’s “Year of the Woman” isn’t going so hot.

“Despite record-shattering numbers of women waging campaigns at the House, Senate and statewide executive levels, women will still lag far behind men in the proportion of those elected offices they occupy – no matter what happens in November,” Politico reported on Wednesday. “Currently, women make up nearly 20 percent of the House, while 23 of the 100 senators are women. Those figures may well see an uptick after the election, but the increase will be nominal.”

Perhaps it’s because the female media darling of the year is socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Or maybe it’s because people care more about a candidate’s policies than what’s between their legs. Or maybe people realize that achieving gender parity is only the first step of the Left’s agenda. Should that be achieved, they will start demanding racial, mental, and physical parity (but obviously not viewpoint parity). – READ MORE

Cortez held a whirl-wind tour of the U.S., stumping for Abdul El-Sayed for governor of Michigan, Fayrouz Saad in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, Cori Bush in Missouri’s 1st District, and is backing Congressional candidate Kaniela Ing in Hawaii.

El-Sayed lost his bid for the Democrat nomination for governor to 51.8 percent to 30.5 percent, according to numbers published by the New York Times.

Saad came in fourth in the five-way race, capturing only 18 percent of the vote.

Cori Bush lost her primary to William Lacy Clay, 56.7 percent to 36.9 percent, the Times resultsshow.

Hawaii’s primary election will be August 11. Stay tuned to see if Ing fairs any better. – READ MORE

