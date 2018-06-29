Saudi Arabia Plans to Build Canals to Separate Qatar, Make It An Island

Last year, Saudi Arabia announced it was cutting off relations with Qatar, but now, Saudi Arabia is literally cutting Qatar off, making it into an island.

Qatar is a small peninsula in the Persian Gulf and only shares a land border with Saudi Arabia.

According to Business Insider, five companies are currently bidding to build a canal along Saudi Arabia’s and Qatar’s 61 km border. The canal will be named the “Salwa Channel” and the Saudis hope it will be completed within a year.

Saudi Arabia is accepting bids until June 25 for plan to dig a maritime canal along the kingdom's border with Qatar — Makkah newspaperhttps://t.co/ck85QJlgMh pic.twitter.com/UGllBN4x9l — Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) June 18, 2018

The tensions began last year after Saudi Arabia began its boycott of Qatar, citing Qatar’s support of terrorist organizations and its questionable loyalties regarding Iran.. – READ MORE

