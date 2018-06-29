Ted Cruz Says Voters Already Weighed In On SCOTUS: If Scalia Hadn’t Passed, Hillary May Have Won

Ted Cruz says that Supreme Court appointments were “a major issue” in 2016, and argues that the American people already have weighed in on it. He illustrated this in a striking fashion.

“I believe if Justice [Antonin] Scalia had not passed away when he did, there’s a very good possibility Hillary Clinton would be president of the United States right now.”

In other words, the voters were deciding against Hillary having the chance to fill Scalia’s seat, choosing Trump instead.

“This was a major issue the American people decided, it’s a major reason we have President Trump and we have a Republican majority in the Senate,” he said. – READ MORE

