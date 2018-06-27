True Pundit

Politics TV

Sarah Sanders Smokes Reporter: ‘We’re Not the Obama Administration’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

At Monday’s briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders battled a reporter over the role of Congress in future legislation concerning the immigration crisis at the Southern border.

National Public Radio (NPR) reporter Ayesha Rascoe pressed Sanders on President Donald Trump’s recent tweets, wherein the POTUS said he’d like to see illegals quickly sent back to their country, “no judges or court cases.”

“Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents,” wrote Trump via Twitter on Sunday. “Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years!”

“What is this administration planning to do to make it so you don’t have to see a judge?” Rascoe asked. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Sarah Sanders Smokes Reporter: 'We're Not the Obama Administration'
WATCH: Sarah Sanders Smokes Reporter: 'We're Not the Obama Administration'

At Monday's briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders battled a reporter over the role of Congress in future legislation concerning the immigration crisis at the Southern border.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: