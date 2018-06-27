Sarah Sanders Smokes Reporter: ‘We’re Not the Obama Administration’ (VIDEO)

At Monday’s briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders battled a reporter over the role of Congress in future legislation concerning the immigration crisis at the Southern border.

"You mean are we walking around making up laws? No, because we're not the Obama administration. We're actually trying to enforce the laws that are on the books." —@PressSec to reporter responding to a question on immigration pic.twitter.com/6XF3RqFL1X — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 25, 2018

National Public Radio (NPR) reporter Ayesha Rascoe pressed Sanders on President Donald Trump’s recent tweets, wherein the POTUS said he’d like to see illegals quickly sent back to their country, “no judges or court cases.”

“Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents,” wrote Trump via Twitter on Sunday. “Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years!”

“What is this administration planning to do to make it so you don’t have to see a judge?” Rascoe asked. – READ MORE

