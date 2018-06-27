Politics TV
WATCH: Man with ‘CNN Sucks’ Sign Crashes Jim Acosta’s Broadcast Ahead of Trump-McMaster Rally
Cnn Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta Was Met With Jeers Ahead Of President Donald Trump’s Rally With South Carolina Governor Henry Mcmaster On Monday Evening.
Crowd chants for CNN's Jim Acosta to "Go home!" as man holds "CNN Sucks" sign ahead of Trump/McMaster rally in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Td3XT4qYCa
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 25, 2018
Attendees of the event chanted "Go home, Jim!" at Acosta, as one man held up a sign that read "CNN Sucks."