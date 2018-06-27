WATCH: Man with ‘CNN Sucks’ Sign Crashes Jim Acosta’s Broadcast Ahead of Trump-McMaster Rally

Cnn Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta Was Met With Jeers Ahead Of President Donald Trump’s Rally With South Carolina Governor Henry Mcmaster On Monday Evening.

Crowd chants for CNN's Jim Acosta to "Go home!" as man holds "CNN Sucks" sign ahead of Trump/McMaster rally in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Td3XT4qYCa — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 25, 2018

Attendees of the event chanted “Go home, Jim!” at Acosta, as one man held up a sign that read “CNN Sucks.” – READ MORE

