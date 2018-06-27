True Pundit

WATCH: Man with ‘CNN Sucks’ Sign Crashes Jim Acosta’s Broadcast Ahead of Trump-McMaster Rally

Cnn Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta Was Met With Jeers Ahead Of President Donald Trump’s Rally With South Carolina Governor Henry Mcmaster On Monday Evening.

Attendees of the event chanted “Go home, Jim!” at Acosta, as one man held up a sign that read “CNN Sucks.” – READ MORE

