SARAH SANDERS SLAMS ‘FAILING NEW YORK TIMES’ FOR ‘MISLEADING ATTACK’ ABOUT TRUMP’S TAXES

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday criticized the “failing New York Times” for a story accusing President Trump of using “suspect tax schemes” to help increase the fortune he inherited from his parents during the 1990s.

“Fred Trump [President Trump’s father] has been gone for nearly twenty years and it’s sad to witness this misleading attack against the Trump family by the failing New York Times,” read the statement. “Many decades ago the IRS reviewed and signed off on these transactions.”

“The New York Times’ and other media outlets’ credibility with the American people is at an all time low because they are consumed with attacking the president and his family 24/7 instead of reporting the news.”

Although the media “can rarely find anything positive about the President and his tremendous record of success to report,” she wrote, it repeatedly ignores the administration’s accomplishments. – READ MORE

