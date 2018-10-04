Two prosecutors leaving Mueller team

Two Justice Department prosecutors assigned to special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation are leaving the office to return to previous postings.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel’s office, confirmed in an email to The Hill that Kyle Freeny and Brandon Van Grack are leaving the probe.

The two prosecutors had worked on the criminal cases involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Carr added.

Van Grack recently left the probe to return to the agency’s national security division, while Freeny will remain on until mid-October before returning to the agency’s criminal division. – READ MORE

Actress And Left-wing Activist Jane Fonda Said That People Should “get In The Streets” And “shut Down” The United States If President Trump Fired Robert Mueller During A Panel In New York City This Week.

Page Six reports that Jane Fonda told a crowd at New York’s 92Y, “We have to get in the streets–nobody should work. We should shut down the country. Shut it down!”

“People always say, ‘Was it worse in the ’60s and ’70s?’ It was not! This is the worst! This is an existential crisis. And if we don’t do what needs to be done–in terms of making our voices heard, and our votes heard–that’s it! We don’t have time,” said Fonda, who been doing a ton of press promoting the premiere of her HBO documentary film Jane Fonda In Five Acts.

Fonda, long a left-wing activist, has been a strong critic of President Donald Trump.

Following his Inauguration, she remarked that she would not call Trump by his name, but will instead refer to him as the “predator-in-chief.” – READ MORE