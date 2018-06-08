Sarah Sanders on CNN: ‘Unfortunately you guys quit reporting the news’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders explained to CNN’s Chris Cuomo during a late Wednesday interview how journalists should be doing their jobs, because, she claimed, they have “quit reporting the news.”

Towards the end of their one-on-one discussion, Sanders was asked whether she thought her oftentimes combative relationship with reporters was “sustainable.”

“What I think what’s important to remember is that you guys get to ask the questions, but you can’t always complain about the answers,” Sanders replied. “You constantly ask the same question over and over and over again —”

“That’s the job,” Cuomo cut in.

“And expect different answers,” Sanders continued. “And get mad when the answers don’t change. No, the job is to get information and report the news. Unfortunately, you guys quit reporting the news. When I can read a news story and I have no idea what side of the story the reporter is on, that’s a good news story. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a lot of news that looks like that.” – READ MORE

