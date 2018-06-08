DOJ Caves, Will Show Lawmakers Additional Documents On “Spygate” Informant

The Department of Justice is planning to show senior lawmakers several highly-classified documents in an additional briefing on the FBI’s use of a spy as part of a counterintelligence operation on the Trump campaign, Politico reports.

A senior DOJ official said that the so-called “Gang of Eight” will have an opportunity next Monday or Tuesday to review the additional documents which were not furnished during a high-level classified briefing in May.

“The Department and FBI are prepared to brief members on certain questions specifically raised by the Speaker and other members,” the DOJ official said. “The Department will also provide the documents that were available for review but not inspected by the members at the previous briefing along with some additional material . ” –Politico

The group includes Reps Devin Nunes (R-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Richard Burr (R-NC), Mark Warner (D-VA), Paul Ryan (R-WI), Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY). – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1