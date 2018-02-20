Sara Carter: Nunes Drills Senior Obama Officials on Bogus Steele Dossier

The Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee sent numerous letters Tuesday to former high-ranking Obama administration officials demanding full disclosure of their knowledge of the controversial and unverified dossier that sparked the investigation into allegations alleging collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential elections, according to a letter obtained by this reporter.

Chairman Devin Nunes, R- CA, did not disclose which senior members of the Obama administration received the letters but asked that all questions be answered by March 2, 2018. More importantly, the letter specifically asks if then President Obama was made aware of the contents of the dossier prior to Jan. 5, 2017 and whether or not any officials leaked the contents of the dossier to reporters or media representatives.

“Enclosed please find a series of questions regarding the information contained in the Steele dossier, which was funded by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Hillary for America (Clinton Campaign) and used in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application targeting Carter Page,” the Nunes letter states.

