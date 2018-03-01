Sara Carter: Nunes Demands DOJ investigate Possible FBI Criminal FISA Violations

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes demanded Thursday that the Department of Justice investigate what appears to be clear violations of FBI protocol and possible criminal violations under federal law when the bureau obtained a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to spy on Carter Page. Page was a short-term advisor during President Trump’s 2016 election.

In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Nunes requested that the DOJ provide answers to what the committee deemed was a “clear violation of FBI protocols” in obtaining the warrant against Page in October, 2016. The committee also wants to know whether guidelines embodied in the latest unreacted 2011 version of the bureau’s Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide(DIOG), which outlines what the FBI must do when submitting an application for a warrant to spy on an American, was changed to allow the bureau to obtain a warrant with less evidence.

“If not, what steps has the DOJ/ and FBI taken to hold accountable those officials who violated those protocols,” Nunes asks Sessions in his letter.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *