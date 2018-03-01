Parkland Student Says NRA Is ‘Basically Killing Kids’ — Watch How CNN Host Responds (VIDEO)

Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Alfonso Calderon declared that the NRA is “basically killing kids” during an appearance on CNN Thursday.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer did not push back at all against the high school student’s incendiary accusation.

Calderon praised Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart for raising the minimum age to buy a gun to 21 and claimed companies will be the ones to “stop” the NRA from “basically killing kids.” – READ MORE

