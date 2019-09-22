Sanford Claims Trump’s Campaign Is ‘Scared’ of His Bid, Says That’s Why They’ve Canceled Primaries

Former Gov Mark Sanford (R-S.C.) claimed that President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign is afraid of his White House bid.

In an interview with reporters on the campaign trail, Sanford — a former U.S. Representative for the Palmetto State and one of three Republicans challenging the president in the 2020 election — was asked if he believed the president was “scared” of competition by “trying to quash” it.

2020 Watch-New: Long-shot @realdonaldtrump GOP presidential primary challenger @MarkSanford – on the scrapping of the primary in his home state of S.C. – claims “I think somebody in his (Trump’s) organization is scared, which is why you squash these nominating contests” pic.twitter.com/HwhA4fL5Ic — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) September 20, 2019

Sanford said that he did believe that someone on Trump’s “organization is scared” and attributed the lack of Republican primary elections in some states to that fear.

The former South Carolina governor went on to say that it would not make "sense" otherwise because people in the political world would make the moves to "lock in" a candidate who would easily win.