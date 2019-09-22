Feminist Lawyer Gloria Allred Accused of Telling Harvey Weinstein Accuser to Stay Silent

Feminist power attorney Gloria Allred reportedly told an alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein to stay silent as part of a settlement deal with the disgraced Hollywood producer, according to the New York Times reporters who initially broke the Weinstein scandal.

Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey revealed in a recent episode of the newspaper’s podcast “The Daily” that Allred’s firm advised the accuser — dancer Ashley Anderson — to settle with Weinstein for $125,000. As part of the deal, she was barred from talking publicly about her allegations against the producer.

Anderson, who now goes by Ashley Matthau, alleged that Weinstein approached her while she was working on the 2004 movie Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights in Puerto Rico. She claims that she met Weinstein in his hotel room where he masturbated on top of her.

“The restrictive clauses that go along with these settlements are remarkable,” Twohey said in the podcast. “Women oftentimes can’t tell their husbands. They can’t tell their colleagues. If they want to see a therapist, the therapist has to sign a confidentiality clause.”

Twohey said the alleged Weinstein victim was breaking her settlement by talking to reporters. “She is deciding that she’s willing to face the legal risks because she feels that strongly about telling the world about what happened to her,” the reporter said. – READ MORE