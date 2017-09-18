Sanders Won’t Run as a Democrat in 2018: Party Model ‘Obviously Is Not Working’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) told Chuck Todd Sunday he will not be filing as a member of the Democratic Party when seeking re-election to his Senate seat in 2018.

Todd told Sanders on NBC “Meet the Press” he is in some ways the “most influential member” of the Democratic Party without technically being a member of it. Sanders is currently leading the charge for “Medicare For All” that has rumored 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls jumping onboard.

The filing deadline to register as a Democrat comes three months before having to declare as an Independent in Vermont. The senator was asked what party he plans to register with during his run for reelection 2018.