Report: ISIS Plan to Attack Gay Nightclubs in Paris Foiled by Police

FOLLOW US!



A terrorist plan to attack gay nightclubs in Paris, France, was foiled by French police this year, according to a report.

“Gérard Collomb told a National Assembly committee on Tuesday (12 September) that an attack targeting the LGBT community in the French capital had been thwarted on 22 August,” reported the International Business Times. “He said the planned ‘violent action’ targeted ‘Paris nightclubs, targeting in particular gay establishments’… Collomb gave no further details of the Paris plot, other than it was just one of 12 planned terrorist attacks foiled by French police and intelligence agencies since the beginning of the year.”

In a statement, Collomb claimed, “The threat remains high,” adding, “What Daesh [Islamic State] wants is to divide the national community and create clashes between French people. This is the trap into which we must not fall.” – READ MORE