Sanders unloads on Trump at Sharpton conference, says he’s racist and ‘that is the damn truth’

In some of his sharpest language yet attacking President Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders accused the Republican president of being racist and sexist and much more during a speech before Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

“It gives me no pleasure to tell you that we have a president today who is a racist, who is a sexist, who is a homophobe, who is a xenophobe, and who is a religious bigot. I wish I did not have to say that. But that is the damn truth,” the independent senator from Vermont said on Friday.

Sanders, who’s running for a second straight time for the Democratic presidential nomination, made his comments during an appearance in New York before the civil rights organization founded by Sharpton. A slew of other 2020 candidates joined him at the conference.

“During Donald Trump’s presidency we have seen a sharp rise in hate crimes and that rise comes as this country continues to be plagued by institutional racism and racial inequality,” Sanders stressed. – read more