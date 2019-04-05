Trump says law ‘100 percent’ on his side in tax return fight

President Trump on Friday said the law is “100 percent” on his side in a battle with Democrats over the release of his tax returns.

Trump, who has steadfastly refused to release his tax returns, citing an ongoing audit, expressed confidence that the law would vindicate his position after House Democrats moved to obtain six years of his personal and business tax returns.

“That’s up to whoever handles it,” he told reporters as he left the White House for a visit to the southern border. “Hey, I’m under audit. But that’s up to whoever it is. From what I understand the law is 100 percent on my side.”

It’s not clear that the law will protect Trump from having to release his tax returns.

The IRS has said that audits don't prevent people from releasing their own tax information, and Democrats are attempting to use a provision in the federal tax code that gives the chairmen of Congress's tax committees the power to ask for any tax returns and return information and examine them in a closed session.


