Sanders suggests Disney should use ‘Avengers’ profits to ‘pay all of its workers a middle class wage’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday called on Disney to use profits from its “Avengers: Endgame” record-breaking opening weekend to pay all employees “a middle class wage.”

The Vermont senator and presidential candidate linked to a Bloomberg article on the superhero film’s opening weekend box office returns, an all-time high of $1.2 billion worldwide.

What would be truly heroic is if Disney used its profits from Avengers to pay all of its workers a middle class wage, instead of paying its CEO Bob Iger $65.6 million – over 1,400 times as much as the average worker at Disney makes. https://t.co/NrcFSk4LZc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 29, 2019

“What would be truly heroic is if Disney used its profits from Avengers to pay all of its workers a middle class wage, instead of paying its CEO Bob Iger $65.6 million — over 1,400 times as much as the average worker at Disney makes,” Sanders tweeted. – READ MORE

