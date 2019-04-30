Alyssa Milano Defends Joe Biden Touching, Smelling Women: He Just Has ‘Cultural Differences’ (VIDEO)

Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano took to MSNBC airwaves Monday to defend former vice president and declared Democrat presidential contender Joe Biden over claims of sexual misconduct. Rationalizing Biden’s bizarre behavior — which includes stroking children’s faces and shoulders and sniffing the hair of women — Milano explained that Biden simply has “cultural differences.”

.@Alyssa_Milano defends Biden: "He was raised in a family that was super affectionate."



Adds she knows what it's like: "I walked onto set a few weeks ago and I kissed our prop guy on the arm. And I had this moment of, like, maybe that made him uncomfortable." pic.twitter.com/KRbWJiQExU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 29, 2019

The actress told MSNBC anchors that she spoke privately to Mr. Biden about his suspect behavior with women and noted that she was impressed by the Democrat. Biden told her privately what she wishes “more men in positions of power would say out loud.”

“He said to me, ‘I’m willing to learn, I’m willing to listen. I didn’t realize that I’m too affectionate,'” said Milano.

The “Charmed” star then echoed a line the political Right had been emphasizing ad nauseam: there is a spectrum when it come to sexual misconduct. – READ MORE