Sarah Sanders Slams Pelosi for Celebrating Shutdown — Reminds Her of Who Isn’t Getting Paid

The U.S. government shut down Saturday after Democrats and Republicans could not come together on an agreement over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Democrats came out and aggressively pinned the blame on President Donald Trump and the GOP, while the Republicans claimed the opposite.

During the shutdown, members of Congress will continue to get paid while members of the military and some first responders will not.

Nancy Pelosi is "very proud" Democrats shut the government down over illegal immigration and is taking Democrats out tonight to celebrate. Nice message to send to the brave men & women of our military and border patrol forced to work without pay during the #DemocraticShutdown https://t.co/438vcZvf3k — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 21, 2018

That didn’t stop House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from inviting House Democrats to dinner Saturday night. The group went to dinner at Acqua Al 2, a restaurant on Capitol Hill. – READ MORE

When the government began its shutdown Friday, people on both sides of the political aisle tossed blame at one another.

The impact the shutdown has on government services is far-reaching. The suspension of federal funding makes things especially difficult for our men and women in uniform.

According to Pew Research, there were 1.3 million active dutymembers of the U.S. military in 2016, and in August, the Pentagon announced there were 11,000 troops serving in Afghanistan.

I received this from a young infantryman serving in Afghanistan this morning. Sad that the men and women who have sacrificed so much are deprived of even the most basic connection to home bc Democrats are playing political games. #SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/jcUqU2crF1 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 20, 2018

If Congress fails to pass a provision for the military and the shutdown extends through Feb. 1, it will have a devastating impact on military pay. But as it turns out, services to our troops are already being cut.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared a picture she received from an infantryman in Afghanistan, driving home the point about just how much a shutdown impacts those abroad. – READ MORE

The Democrats may not be able to escape the blame for the government shutdown after all. The New York Times, Bloomberg, and the Associated Press have all laid the blame at the feet of the Democratic Party.

“U.S. Shutdown Starts as Senate Democrats Block GOP Funding Plan,” read a Bloomberg headline Saturday, according to the Daily Caller. The Times and AP ran similar headlines.

“A group of mostly Senate Democrats filibustered a Republican bill to fund the government Friday night, and the government is now officially in a shutdown,” began a report at the liberal Slate.

In short, it’s hard to blame the shutdown on the GOP when the Democrats filibustered the spending bill in the Senate. The White House has officially dubbed it the “Schumer Shutdown.”

“Senate Democrat Block Bill to Keep Government Open Past Midnight, Shutdown Looms,” an early Saturday morning New York Times headline read, according to the Daily Caller. The AP reported that “Senate Democrats derail bill to avert shutdown.” – READ MORE