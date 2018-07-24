Sanders: Mueller probe a ‘hoax and a waste of time’ (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday called special counsel Robert Mueller‘s ongoing investigation into possible ties between President Trump‘s campaign and Russia “a hoax and a waste of time.”

“We’d all be a lot better off if … Congress and the special counsel could come to the same conclusion that the rest of America has — that this is a hoax and a waste of time,” Sanders said on “Fox & Friends.”

Trump has continued to decry Mueller’s investigation as a “hoax” and a “witch hunt,” though Mueller last week indicted 12 Russian intelligence officials for conspiring to influence the 2016 election by hacking Democratic organizations and individuals.- READ MORE

