Trump rips ‘Fake Dirty Dossier’

President Trump early Monday blasted the “Fake Dirty Dossier” used in part to obtain surveillance warrants on former campaign aide Carter Page.

“So we now find out that it was indeed the unverified and Fake Dirty Dossier, that was paid for by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC, that was knowingly & falsely submitted to FISA and which was responsible for starting the totally conflicted and discredited Mueller Witch Hunt!” Trump tweeted.

The president in his tweets also quoted Tom Fitton, president of conservative watchdog Judicial Watch, which obtained the documents under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. Fitton said the dossier “was classified to cover up misconduct by the FBI and the Justice Department.” – READ MORE

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a top member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Sunday that the Steele dossier “has proven to be a bunch of garbage” and that the FBI has verified “almost none of it.”

Graham was commenting on the dossier, which was funded by the Clinton campaign and DNC, in the wake of the Department of Justice’s release of FBI applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

“The warrant on Carter Page was supported mostly by a dossier that came from Michael [sic] Steele who was being paid by the Democratic party to do opposition research and the dossier was collected, I think, from Russian intelligence services and if you asked the FBI today, how much of the dossier on Trump has been verified, almost none of it.”

Asked whether he believes that the surveillance against Page was justified, Graham responded: “No, not at all in my view.”

“If the dossier is the reason you issued the warrant, it was a bunch of garbage. The dossier has proven to be a bunch of garbage,” he told host Margaret Brennan. – READ MORE

