Sanders is an important step to full-blown socialism and ‘huge leftward shift,’ say leading leftists

If there was ever any doubt as to the true intentions of democratic socialists, then look no further than a sobering article in Slate written by two of the movement’s most prominent leaders.

In their piece, which is an adaptation of a forthcoming book, writers Micah Uetricht and Meagan Day of Jacobin, a socialist publication, argue that Sen. Bernie Sanders is merely the first step in a broader strategy to push the United States to the far left.

Uetricht and Day posit that the Vermont democratic socialist’s presidential campaign is the tip of the spear of what they describe as “a new socialist movement.” The two make a case for manipulating “democratic structures and processes” to march the country toward full-scale socialism.

A new socialist movement is cohering in the US, thanks in large part to the popular class politics of Bernie Sanders. But as that movement grows and progresses, it is bound to run into dangerous obstacles and thorny contradictions. The new US socialist movement is without a single “line” or monolithic political position. That’s a strength of the movement, since none of us has all the answers. Still, many people in the movement, ourselves included, feel strongly about certain approaches to strategy. One approach we feel strongly about is what we call “the democratic road to socialism,” or the idea that we need to make good use of the democratic structures and processes available to us (and to improve and expand them) in order to advance our cause. – READ MORE

