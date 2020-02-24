Melania’s grace and class winning over more women for Trump

First lady Melania Trump’s classy ability to handle attacks on her while keeping the focus on her and the president’s agenda steady is a top reason Republican women are flocking to support President Trump, according to a new survey.

In a deep dive into the reasons women back the president, the survey put Trump’s accomplishments and his wife at the top and said that she is a sign that the president has good “judgment.”

The survey from the Frontier Center, provided Friday to Secrets, said, “Female supporters included First Lady Melania Trump as one of Trump’s greatest assets as she, too, provides leadership for how to act in a hostile culture.”

It added, “In 2016 we saw they looked to his children to extrapolate that he likely has good character given how well they turned out. In 2020 we do not see mention of his children; instead we see mention of Melania as an example of a good role model who confirms Trump’s wise judgment in a partner rather than helping them to predict his character.” – READ MORE

