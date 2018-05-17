Sanders: I ‘Fear’ Trump Is Causing ‘Orwellian Nightmare of Never-Ending War’ in Middle East (VIDEO)

Monday during an interview with the Intercept, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he fears President Donald Trump’s Middle East policies are going to cause an “Orwellian nightmare of never-ending war.”

When asked about Trump leaving the Iran nuclear deal Sanders said, “I fear very much that now there is a lot of support for Saudi Arabia’s aims in the region. I fear that we are going to get sucked into a Sunni, Shia, Saudi Arabia, Iran war that could be never-ending, never-ending. I think we are looking at an Orwellian nightmare of never-ending war.” – READ MORE

