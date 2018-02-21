Politics
San Francisco Spends $30 Million Cleaning Feces, Drug Needles
Apparently, San Francisco needs to get the “s***hole” treatment from President Trump because, according to NBC News, the homeless haven has become so filth-infested that it literally is full of feces.
“An NBC Bay Area Investigation reveals a dangerous mix of drug needles, garbage, and feces throughout downtown San Francisco,” reports NBC.
Surveying 153 blocks — a full 20-mile stretch — the NBC investigative team found “large heaps of garbage, food, and discarded junk,” as well as “100 drug needles and more than 300 piles of feces throughout downtown.”
The area is so filth-infested that preschool students have to walk by “nearly a dozen hypodermic needles scattered across one block” as they embark on a field trip.- READ MORE
