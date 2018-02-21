True Pundit

A billboard near Louisville, Kentucky, was vandalized so that it would advocate for the National Rifle Association to be killed in the aftermath of the school shooting Parkland, Florida.

The billboard’s message was signed with “Resist 45,” a group that opposed President Donald Trump and vandalized billboards in the past year, according to the Courier-Journal.

After photos of the vandalism appeared on social media, David Watkins, a spokesman for the billboard company, said the vandalism on their property had been “immediately removed.” – READ MORE

Unhinged: Billboard in Kentucky Says 'Kill the NRA'

