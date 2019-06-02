San Francisco Dungeon launching ‘Rat Bar’ pop-up where you can pay to drink with live rodents

San Francisco wants to show you its creepy past by making you drink with live rats.

The San Francisco Dungeon in Fisherman’s Wharf is launching an immersive experience about the City by the Bay’s “weird, twisted, dark” history — and that includes having live rats “scurry all over you” for some reason.

The tourist hot spot known for its interactive tours through history, featuring live actors and thrilling special effects, is opening its Rat Bar as the “next iteration of what the Department of Public Health” will allow, according to a press release.

The Dungeon had previously offered a tour with something called a “Rat Café.”

“Let’s be honest — pastries and coffee were nice and all when we hosted the Rat Café but that was a lot of work. We thought, ‘F it. This time, get drunk, see our show, touch rats and get drunk some more,’” says Matthew Clarkson, regional head of marketing for West Coast Midway Attractions, North America, Merlin Entertainments Group (parent company of The San Francisco Dungeon). – READ MORE