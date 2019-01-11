Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Make America Great Again’ Slogan Is a ‘Trip in Memory Hell’

Veteran Hollywood Actor Samuel L. Jackson Said In A Wide-ranging Interview Released This Week That President Donald Trump’s Campaign Slogan Is “trip In Memory Hell.”

As part of The Hollywood Reporter’s expose on how Samuel L. Jackson, 70, became one of the most financially lucrative actors, the star spoke of his radical political views in his younger years and suggests the president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — touted regularly by the president and other top Republicans ( and Bill Clinton) — evoked anger and past resentment.

Per THR: Growing up in the segregated South and coming of age in the turbulent 1960s, Jackson found himself at the nexus of radical politics. As a student at the all-male, historically black Morehouse College, he’d been an usher at Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral in 1968, but after King’s assassination he began to relate more to non-pacifist activists, like H. Rap Brown and Stokely Carmichael. “It was easier for me to side with their ideology ,” he explains, “or understand that ‘violence is as American as cherry pie,’ as Brown put it. That made sense to me, you know? Somebody hits you, you hit them back.”

Jackson’s politics today are more modulated, but he still doesn’t believe in pulling punches. “When I hear ‘Make America Great Again,’ I hear something else. When I see the president and Mitch McConnell and Jeff Sessions going on with that twang, that’s a trip in memory hell. And that does anger me.”– READ MORE