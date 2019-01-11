Airline Wants Flyers To Start Tipping Flight Attendants

You plunk down $600 for a flight from New York to St. Louis, spend an hour in the security scan line, shuffle onto the plane like cattle, then cram into seat B in row 32, where you’ll be for the next three hours because your flight just got delayed.

And now flight attendants think you should tip them for giving you half a flat Coke in a plastic cup.

At least one airline does, anyway. Frontier Airlines is now encouraging flyers to tip, as flight attendants began accepting individual tips on January 1, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Before then, stewards and stewardesses pooled tips, an option the airline began offering three years ago. But now each will keep his or her own tips.

“We appreciate the great work of our flight attendants and know that our customers do as well, so gives passengers the option to tip,” Frontier spokesman Jonathan Freed told the Tribune. “It’s entirely at the customer’s discretion, and many do it.” – READ MORE